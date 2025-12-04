Posted: Dec 04, 2025 5:28 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 5:28 PM

Chase Almy

Despite bitter cold winds, the holiday spirit was alive and shining Friday evening as the City of Dewey and the Historic Dewey Hotel welcomed residents for the 8th Annual Dewey Christmas Tree Lighting. Families bundled in winter layers crowded the grounds, eager to kick off the holiday season with music, lights, and a visit from Santa himself.

The Dewey High School Holiday Choir filled the night with festive carols, their voices carrying across the park as children lined up to share wishes and snap photos with Santa. When the time came, Santa led the countdown and lit the tree, prompting cheers as the park erupted in color and sparkle.



This year’s Christmas tree, a centerpiece for the celebration, featured 700 LED bulbs and was constructed by Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease. Despite freezing temperatures, turnout was strong, and the glow of the tree—and the community—made the night one to remember. Year after year, the event continues to mark the official start of the season in Dewey, bringing warmth even on the coldest December night.