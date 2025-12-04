Posted: Dec 04, 2025 10:09 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 10:09 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council has called a special meeting for Monday evening to officially set the general obligation bond, capital improvement sales tax and economic development sales tax election.

According to an agenda, the council is expected to discuss the resolutions and ordinances necessary to put the $18 million bond, the half-cent capital improvement sales tax extension and the quarter-cent economic development sales tax extension on the Feb. 10 ballot.

If passed, the propositions would not raise property or sales tax rates.

In other business, the council is expected to discuss amending the Unsheltered Homeless Task Force’s role through July 31, 2026 and to possibly establish a Police Canine Retirement Fund to assist retiring police dogs in remaining with their adopted owner or handler.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday with an official mayoral proclamation in honor of Viola Fletcher, who was the oldest survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre and a resident of Bartlesville. Fletcher died on Nov. 24 at the age of 111.