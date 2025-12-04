Posted: Dec 04, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Elder Care's Claudia Dillbeck and Michael Colaw told us about plans for 2026 and a need for funds to ensure success.

Claudia Dillbeck, Elder Care's Community and Outreach Director said, "On January 5th, we are kicking off the Elder Care Active Center. Elder care already has classes with Tai Chi and yoga and we are starting line dancing classes. We are going to offer multiple different classes from the drumming to exercise class to a co-ed exercising class with one of our therapists. We are also working on a crocheting class every month."

It doesn't stop there. Claudia said, "Along with art classes, we have our very own Joni Elmore who is going to lead a theater class once a week with the goal of putting on a couple productions a year."

When is comes to fundraising, Elder Care Development Director Michael Colaw said, "In December, every organization is looking for partners to come alongside and help them meet their goals for the year. Eldercare is no different and I know that a lot of individuals who have that capacity are looking for ways to have those taxes and and and find a way to give to a cause."

Eldercare served over 2,800 individuals and families through their services in 2025. Michael said, "We don't include foundation therapy specialists in that number because they see an average of 900 a month. Our Elder Care services include Daybreak, Caregiver Support Group, In-Home Services, Case Management, and many other activities and events."