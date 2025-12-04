Posted: Dec 04, 2025 6:42 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 6:42 AM

Chase Almy

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is opening its doors this weekend for a festive Bookstore Christmas Open House. The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continue Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving community members two opportunities to browse, shop, and soak in the holiday spirit. Visitors can expect a warm, welcoming atmosphere as the church highlights its bookstore and seasonal offerings.

A variety of inspirational books, meaningful gifts, and Christmas-themed items will be available for purchase, making it an ideal stop for those still searching for holiday presents. Whether shopping for family, friends, or looking for something personally uplifting, the selection is designed to offer thoughtful and faith-centered options. The event reflects the church’s mission of hospitality and community engagement as they celebrate the season.

All proceeds from the Open House will benefit St. Luke’s Outreach, a ministry that supports Concern, Agape, and several other local nonprofits. These organizations help meet vital needs throughout the community, offering food, support, and care to those who need it most. By attending and shopping, residents can not only find meaningful gifts but also contribute to programs making a real impact during the holidays and throughout the year.