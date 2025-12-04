Posted: Dec 04, 2025 6:22 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 6:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the theme “Home for the Holidays.” This year’s Grand Marshal is Charlene Dew.

You can listen to the parade on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You can watch the parade live streamed on KWONtv.Com.