Posted: Dec 04, 2025 5:40 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 5:40 AM

Tom Davis

First Presbyterian Church in downtown Bartlesville invites you to come by each Wednesday at 12:15pm during Advent for Advent Musical Moments with live music.

At the end of each performance at about 12:45pm, you can purchase a sack lunch for $5. Each lunch includes and sandwich, chips, cookie and a bottle of water.