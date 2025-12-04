Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Highway 10 Temporarily Closed After Livestock Trailer Accident

Tom Davis
First Presbyterian Church in downtown Bartlesville invites you to come by each Wednesday at 12:15pm during Advent for Advent Musical Moments with live music.
 
At the end of each performance at about 12:45pm, you can purchase a sack lunch for $5. Each lunch includes and sandwich, chips, cookie and a bottle of water.
 
Performing on December 10th is Kelly Ford and Cathy Venable and on Dec 17th, it's the Bartlesville Ringers.

