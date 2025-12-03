Posted: Dec 03, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 9:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

An Osage County man was seriously injured Tuesday night after he wrecked his vehicle while trying to light a cigarette.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Johnathan Kilmer, of Osage, was driving on New Prue Road near Pony Express Pass when he attempted to light a cigarette while applying the brakes on his vehicle.

The vehicle pulled to the left and Kilmer lost control. The vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a steep embankment and rolled over several times.

OHP continues investigating the crash.