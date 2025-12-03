News
Posted: Dec 03, 2025 9:33 AM
See Santa at The Historic Dewey Hotel
Tom Davis
Santa will visit with the children at the Historic Dewey Hotel twice this Christmas Season.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Sears with the Dewey Hotel announced that Santa will be at the hotel Thursday, December 4, from 6pm, after the tree lighting in Dewey, unitl 8pm.
Santa will return to the Dewey Hotel just before the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 13, from 4pm to 5:20pm.
Joe invited everyone to return to the Dewey Hotel after the Christmas Parade for the outdoor screening of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on an inflatable screen with big outdoor heaters, concession stand and more.
