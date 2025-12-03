Posted: Dec 03, 2025 9:33 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

Santa will visit with the children at the Historic Dewey Hotel twice this Christmas Season.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Sears with the Dewey Hotel announced that Santa will be at the hotel Thursday, December 4, from 6pm, after the tree lighting in Dewey, unitl 8pm.

Santa will return to the Dewey Hotel just before the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 13, from 4pm to 5:20pm.