Posted: Dec 02, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2025 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The 2025 Pawhuska Christmas Parade takes place at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday in downtown. As always, the chamber of commerce board threw around a few different ideas for a theme and settled on "Candyland."

Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney talks about this year's parade marshal.

Downtown Pawhuska is already lit up for Christmas and McCartney talks about how the parade enhances how great the downtown area really is during this time of the year.