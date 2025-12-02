Posted: Dec 02, 2025 12:17 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2025 12:17 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools is taking part in a winter coat drive through this Friday. Coats, gloves, stocking caps, socks, hoodies and sweatshirts are all being accepted to help children stay warm this winter.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off an item at Blue Sky Bank, Elevate Bank, or the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce. If you don't have a coat to donate, you can also contribute by scanning a QR code on the link on the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.