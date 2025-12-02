Posted: Dec 02, 2025 7:50 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2025 7:50 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville’s beloved Festival of the Nativity is set to return December 5–7, offering residents a peaceful and festive way to welcome the Christmas season. The annual event will take place inside Father Lynch Hall at St. John School, located at 715 S. Johnstone Avenue. Admission is free, and organizers say the goal is simply to share a warm, uplifting experience with the community.

Guests can stop by from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event features an expansive collection of nativity displays curated from various faith backgrounds, celebrating the story of the Savior’s birth through art, light, and handcrafted detail. Attendees are encouraged to take their time and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.

In addition to the displays, the Festival of the Nativity will include musical performances throughout the weekend to help set a reflective and joyful tone. Community organizers say the event is a chance to pause amid the holiday rush and connect with the spirit of the season. All are invited to join and share in this multi-faith tradition.