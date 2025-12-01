Posted: Dec 01, 2025 8:39 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 8:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council narrowed down the projects Monday for the Feb. 10 general obligation bond and capital improvement sales tax election with some projects being added and others being removed or reduced.

The council balanced just over $1.5 million in changes to keep the amounts the same. The vote was unanimous after more than an hour and a half of discussion.

The largest addition was $800,000 to help upgrade the stage lighting in the Marie Foster Performing Arts Hall at The Center. The current lighting system is more than 40 years old. The older technology is no longer supported and takes several hours of labor to adjust and fix for performances.

Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick says The Center is losing revenue opportunities because of the antiquated system, which is nearing a failing point

Other additions include $700,000 to upgrade the city's tornado siren system, which has also nearly become obsolete and $25,000 for irrigation at Cooper Dog Park.

In order to balance the numbers, some projects were eliminated or reduced.

The council eliminated a $500,000 master drainage study, a $250,000 bicycle pump track, $250,000 to pave the auxilary gravel parking lot for the Kiddie Park and $200,000 for an additional restroom at Hudson Lake.

The $5.7 million budget for preventative street maintenance was reduced by $100,000 and the $500,000 budget for park security lighting was reduced by $100,000.