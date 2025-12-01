Posted: Dec 01, 2025 3:11 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 3:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners have their final regularly scheduled meeting of 2025 on Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners will discuss and appropriate action on resolutions regarding establishing a general election on April 7, 2026, and a resolution authorizing the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) to distribute escrow account funds.

The commissioners will also discuss the meeting schedule for 2026, review the 2026 holiday schedule and discuss a zone change request in order to install a manufactured house at 416 W. Seminole Ave.

Monday evening’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department, located at 425 S. Cedar St.