Posted: Dec 01, 2025 1:41 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 1:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly kicking a police officer in the thigh.

20-year-old Andrew Hill was charged on Monday with assault and battery on a police officer. Hill also faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a police officer, simple assault and battery, domestic abuse by assault and battery and public intoxication.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Hill allegedly got into a verbal altercation with an individual. Hill allegedly shoved a victim before locking himself in a bedroom at a residence.

Hill allegedly fought with another victim before authorities detained him and removed him from the residence. Hill allegedly kicked a police officer while being escorted to the patrol vehicle.

Hill will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. He posted a $2,000 bond.