Posted: Dec 01, 2025 5:43 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 5:45 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville firefighters were dispatched to a house fire Sunday on Madison Ave. and arrived with a 2-minute response time.

According to a social media post by Bartlesville Firefighters Local 200, a quick stop by Engine 3 and Engine 4, combined with the resident’s fast 911 call, kept the blaze from spreading and prevented further damage.

No injuries were reported.