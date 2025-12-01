Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville

Posted: Dec 01, 2025 5:43 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 5:45 AM

Fire Quickly Extinguished

Tom Davis
Bartlesville firefighters were dispatched to a house fire Sunday on Madison Ave. and arrived with a 2-minute response time. 
 
According to a social media post by Bartlesville Firefighters Local 200, a quick stop by Engine 3 and Engine 4, combined with the resident’s fast 911 call, kept the blaze from spreading and prevented further damage.
 
No injuries were reported.
 
 
PHOTO COURTESY Bartlesville Firefighters Local 200 

