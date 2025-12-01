Posted: Dec 01, 2025 5:39 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 5:39 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will convene for its regular meeting on Monday, December 1, at 7 p.m. at Dewey City Hall. According to the agenda, the meeting will open with routine items, including the approval of minutes from the November 17 session and the review of monthly claims. City officials note the meeting is open to the public and accessible to all residents.

A key item on the agenda is consideration of Resolution 2025-12-01, which proposes amending the 2025–2026 Special Fire Budget. The amendment includes an $11,000 increase in donations revenue, which would be matched with an $11,000 increase in the fire department’s equipment expenditure account. The council will also vote on Resolution 2025-12-02, which would set an April 7, 2026, municipal election for the purpose of electing city officers.

In other business, the council will consider appointing Spencer Magana to the Dewey Economic Development Authority. Time will also be set aside for citizens’ comments, limited to three minutes per speaker for items not listed on the agenda. The meeting will conclude with remarks from the mayor, council members, and city staff before adjournment.