Posted: Nov 30, 2025 5:59 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2025 5:59 PM
Christmas In The Ville Opens For 9th Season
Nathan Thompson
With the seasonal sounds of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra's String Quartet and the traditional countdown, the ninth annual Christmas In The Ville celebration at the Santa Fe Depot officially opened Sunday night.
Even with freezing temperatures and a brisk north breeze, a sizable crowd gathered to kick off the holiday season, enjoying carriage rides, ice skating, movies, a visit with Santa Claus and thousands of twinkling lights at Frank Phillips Park.
Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce President Tressa Cruse says the night was a rousing success.
Christmas In The Ville began in 2016 as the Chamber's gift to Bartlesville and the surrounding communities, with an underlying mission to bring shoppers to town.
That's something Cruse says is still the driving force behind the holiday time event.
Christmas In The Ville continues every weekend through Dec. 15 and will then open every day for ice skating from Dec. 15 through Jan. 4. The ice rink will be closed Christmas Day.
For more information, visit bartlesvillechristmas.com.
