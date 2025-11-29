Posted: Nov 29, 2025 3:00 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2025 3:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

The oldest survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Ford Fletcher, died Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at the age of 111. Below is a recording of "Mother" Fletcher's Celebration of Life service held Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The service includes the following:

Opening remarks by Rev. Victor Paul, Sr.

Old Testament prayer by Rev. Warren Blakney

New Testament Prayer by Rev. Jamaal Dyer

Prayer by Rev. Stephen Ivey

Music by Tony Mason

Remarks by Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols

Remarks by Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely, goodwill ambassador to Africa at the United Nations

Remarks by State Rep. Ron Stewart, Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus Chair

Remarks and acknowledgements by State Sen. Regina Goodwin

Poem reading by Frankie Fletcher

Family remarks

Music by Shondalla Calder

Eulogy by Rev. Victor Paul, Sr.

Listen to "Viola Fletcher Celebration of Life 11-29-2025" on Spreaker.

'Mother' Viola Ford Fletcher

Photo courtesy Justice for Greenwood Foundation

Mother Viola Ford Fletcher, born May 10, 1914, in Comanche, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2025, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the remarkable age of 111. Born to John Wesley Ford and Lucinda Ellis, she lived a life marked by resilience, dignity, and unwavering strength.

At the age of 7, Mother Viola survived one of the darkest moments in American history—the Tulsa Race Massacre. As the oldest living survivor, she carried not only her memories but, also the collective memory of a tragedy that shaped her life and the lives of countless others. Although she was never able to continue her formal education, her determination and spirit led her to work diligently as a maid while raising her family and forging her own legacy.

Her greatest joy in life was her family—her beloved three children: daughter Debra Crumpton, son James Edward Ford, and son Ronald Fletcher. She cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren deeply, finding comfort and purpose in their love.

Mother Viola’s legacy extends far beyond her family. Among her many accomplishments, she addressed Congress in 2021, ensuring the stories of Tulsa would never be forgotten. In 2023, she authored her memoir, “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story: The Oldest Living Survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Her Own Words,” inspiring readers with her courage and truth. As an author, speaker, supercentenarian, and the oldest known living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, she became a symbol of endurance, justice, and unbreakable spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Ford and Lucinda Ellis, her daughter Debra Crumpton, her son James Edward Ford, all her siblings, her baby brother, and most recently her brother, Hughes Van “Redd” Ellis—lovingly known as Uncle Redd.

She is survived by her son Ronald Fletcher; her grandchildren Ike, Tracy, Felix, Freddie, Reggie, Roselyn, and Mona; along with a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will continue to carry her story forward.

Mother Viola will be dearly missed, and her legacy and strength will live on for generations to come.

A Quote by Mother Viola:

“It takes more muscles to frown than it does to smile.” — Mother Viola Ford Fletcher

May her memory be a blessing and her story forever remembered.