Posted: Nov 28, 2025 9:39 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2025 9:39 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening for what appears to be a lengthy agenda.

The council will recognize and present awards to the graduates of the Bartlesville Citizens Academy before moving on to the business of the evening. One item under consent is the retirement of K9 Thaddeus from the Bartlesville Police Department. The council is expected to donate Thaddeus to his police officer handler.

Additionally under consent, the council is expected to potentially accept the donation of the “66” sculpture on display at Unity Square. The iconic sculpture was commissioned by and is owned by the Price Tower Arts Center, which formerly owned the Price Tower until 2023.

In regular business, the council is expected to award a bid to rehabilitate the roof of the Water Treatment Plant and discuss an amended memorandum of understanding with the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority and an agreement with Cox Communications to briefly cross the city limits to install service in rural areas.

The council will then convene for a workshop to iron out the projects to be included in the Feb. 10 general obligation bond and half-cent capital improvement sales tax election.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.