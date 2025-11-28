Posted: Nov 28, 2025 9:20 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2025 9:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will convene Monday morning for their first meeting of December with only a couple of business items to address.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss a cooperative agreement with Oklahoma State University for extension services through June 2026. The commissioners are also expected to acknowledge a letter from OSU Extension Services regarding the acting director and requisitioning officer.

Since it is the first meeting of the month, the commissioners’ meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.