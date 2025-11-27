Posted: Nov 27, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2025 2:17 PM

Tom Davis

Dewey United Methodist Church is opened its doors to the community on Thanksgiving, offering a free holiday meal to anyone who wishes to attend. The church, located at 618 N. Delaware in Dewey.

Pastor Tari Carbaugh with the United Methodist Church of Dewey said, “Yes, we prepared a meal, all the regular Thanksgiving turkey and dressing and mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie in a roll. And we're hoping that people in the community who maybe aren't having their family dinner today or maybe who don't have family in this neck of the woods or you know maybe who's fallen on hard times and just needs a meal will come and join us.”

Volunteers from the congregation prepared a traditional Thanksgiving spread, with the goal of creating a space where no one feels alone during the holiday. “It’s about sharing blessings, building connections, and offering a place at the table for anyone who needs one,” Pastor Carbaugh said.