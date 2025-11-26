Posted: Nov 26, 2025 3:41 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2025 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Chance Juby, who led the Nowata football team to a 2-8 season, has formally been arraigned on the felony charge of engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school.

Juby was seen out of custody in Rogers County Court on Wednesday after posting a $30,000 bond.

It is alleged Juby responded to an online advertisement on a website commonly used for solicitation. The ad was part of an undercover law-enforcement effort targeting attempted commercial sex transactions.

Investigators say Juby arrived at a hotel across from Catoosa Public Schools, where he met with an undercover agent posing as a potential victim.

Nowata Public Schools posted on Facebook hours after the news broke that Juby had been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.