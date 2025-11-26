News
Juby Formally Arraigned on Wednesday
Ty Loftis
Chance Juby, who led the Nowata football team to a 2-8 season, has formally been arraigned on the felony charge of engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school.
Juby was seen out of custody in Rogers County Court on Wednesday after posting a $30,000 bond.
It is alleged Juby responded to an online advertisement on a website commonly used for solicitation. The ad was part of an undercover law-enforcement effort targeting attempted commercial sex transactions.
Investigators say Juby arrived at a hotel across from Catoosa Public Schools, where he met with an undercover agent posing as a potential victim.
Nowata Public Schools posted on Facebook hours after the news broke that Juby had been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
Juby will next be seen in court on Monday, January 24.
