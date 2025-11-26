Posted: Nov 26, 2025 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2025 2:06 PM

Nathan Thompson and Ty Loftis

A longtime resident of Bartlesville, who was the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, died Monday in Tulsa.

Viola Ford Fletcher, affectionately known as Mother Viola, passed away at the age of 111. Fletcher fought to bring light to the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre. She published a memoir in 2023 and addressed Congress in 2021.

We have her full obituary HERE . A public memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Photo courtesy of Justice For Greenwood