Tom Davis

Home fires increase significantly during the holiday months, often sparked by cooking accidents, unattended candles or unsafe decorations. The American Red Cross of Northern Oklahoma urges everyone to take simple steps to stay safe while celebrating – from keeping a close eye on what’s cooking to checking holiday lights and decorations for hazards. By taking precautions now, families can help prevent tragedies and enjoy a safer, happier holiday season.

“One in five people the Red Cross assists after home fires are helped in just the holiday months,” said Mathew Hitchcock, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Northern Oklahoma. “Home fires can strike quickly, leaving you with as little as two minutes to escape. Help protect your loved ones by practicing your home fire escape drill until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.”

To help prevent holiday decoration-related home fires, follow these safety tips from the American Red Cross:

Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both. Check to make sure you have the right lights for where you are decorating.

Replace any light strings with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands you can safely connect.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords don’t get damaged.

TREE SAFETY If you plan to decorate with a real tree, pick one with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched. Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk.

Make sure the tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat source like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Add water to the tree every day.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree and always turn off the tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

If buying an artificial tree, look for a fire-resistant label. When putting it up, keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees.

CANDLES AND HOME FIRES Candles are cozy, but they can also cause home fires. Remember, a candle is an open flame; it can easily ignite anything that can burn. Think about using flameless candles. They can look and smell like real candles.

Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Avoid using candles in bedrooms or other areas where people may fall asleep.

Keep candles at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn.

Use candle holders that are sturdy and won’t tip over easily. Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.

Light candles carefully.

Don’t burn a candle all the way down. Put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container.

Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home.

Smoke alarms save lives. Install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas, and inside and outside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed. Use the test button to check it each month. Replace all batteries at least once a year. If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for more information.