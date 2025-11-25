Posted: Nov 25, 2025 2:47 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 2:47 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with multiple pending felony charges is facing an additional charge.

22-year-old Deontae Hicks was charged on Tuesday with intimidating a witness.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hicks allegedly made a phone call to the victim in the Washington County Correctional Facility using another inmate’s City Tele-Coin (CTC) account on Oct. 31. Hicks allegedly told the victim during the phone call to alter their testimony for Hicks to avoid possible prison time.

Hicks was charged on June 10 with aggravated assault and battery and domestic abuse by assault and battery. Hicks was also charged with stalking in violation of a court order on Nov. 18.

Hicks will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. Hicks faces an additional bond in the matter of $10,000.