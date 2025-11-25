Posted: Nov 25, 2025 8:20 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 8:20 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Union Public Schools will receive a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation, helping the district focus on its mission to support students in learning their ABCs: achieving, believing, and changing.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Hannah Bode and Arvest commercial banker Taylor Walker presented the check to OK Union Public Schools.

The donation will support two district projects. One is providing a shade structure to promote health and comfort for its youngest students. The second is to enclose the school’s radio tower with secure, double fencing to ensure campus safety.

“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support Oklahoma Union Public Schools,” said Bode. “These projects will help ensure the safety of the district’s students and staff.”

With students attending the Oklahoma Union School campus from surrounding communities, the district serves students from over 300 square miles. The radios will provide effective lines of communication for school safety and security.

About the Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. Learn more at arvest.com/foundation.