Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

News

Posted: Nov 25, 2025 5:20 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 5:20 AM

Woolaroc’s Wonderland of Lights Returns, Kicking Off the 2025 Holiday Season

Share on RSS

 

Chase Almy

One of northeast Oklahoma’s most beloved holiday traditions is ready to shine once again as Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve launches its annual Wonderland of Lights. Beginning Friday, November 28, the historic ranch will transform into a dazzling winter escape, illuminated by more than 750,000 lights. The event will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5–9 p.m. through December 21, offering families, visitors, and holiday enthusiasts a festive kickoff to the season.

This year’s Wonderland of Lights brings back several visitor favorites, including the reversed main drive, a special seasonal route that provides rare views of the buildings across Clyde Lake, each trimmed in brilliant lights. Guests can explore all open facilities, from the 50,000-square-foot museum to the animal barn, welcome center, café, and historic lodge, where warm cookies and hot cocoa will be available for purchase. Santa Claus will be on-site each evening to greet families, and wagon rides through the grounds offer a nostalgic way to experience the glow of the ranch.

Admission is $8 for adults and $2 for children ages 4–12, with free entry for members and children 3 and under. Tickets are not sold in advance; visitors simply pay at the gate, which closes promptly at 8:30 p.m. Woolaroc is located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville on State Highway 123. For more information, guests may call 918-336-0307, ext. 100 or 101.


« Back to News