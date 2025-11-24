News
Tourism Dollars Being Used Effectively in Osage County
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore said advertising dollars are being put to good use. District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright gave a real life example as to why Moore is correct.
Moore said it took awhile to begin seeing the results of those advertisements, but things are finally beginning to pay off.
To find out the latest happenings in Osage County, you can go to visittheosage.com.
