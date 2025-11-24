Posted: Nov 24, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2025 4:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A teacher at a local technical school has been arrested and charged with felony counts of sexual battery and being in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Sean Edwards was arrested on these charges after a high school student disclosed a relationship between the two to a school resource officer at the school.

An affidavit states the disclosing student completed a written witness statement describing the relationship between Edwards and the juvenile victim. The student described inappropriate touching, kissing, finding reasons to be alone together on school grounds and going to non-school functions after hours.

It is alleged both the victim and Edwards had their phones seized and a search warrant was issued to search the phones. The search revealed that they had been communicating over the phone and there was evidence of a sexual relationship. An affidavit states Edwards was in possession of child sexual abuse material on Edwards' phone.