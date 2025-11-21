News
Washington County
Posted: Nov 21, 2025 9:23 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2025 9:23 AM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners have a brief agenda for their Monday morning meeting.
The commissioners are expected to finalize bids for a six-month supply of road materials and also declare five vehicles from the sheriff’s office as surplus.
Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
