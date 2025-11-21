Posted: Nov 21, 2025 9:06 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2025 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

It is early in the 2026 campaign cycle and the candidates often choose to visist KWON on their travels across the state.

Appearing Friday on KWON RADIO's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, State Representative John B. Kane (R) came into the studios with Republican candidate for Attorney General Jon Echols. Kane said, "Jon Echols is a great friend of mine. I served my first two years in the house with Jon and he was a big part of leadership our majority leader floor leader." Kandde added, "I'm just telling you that I recognize talent when I see talent and what I saw was a man that managed many many issues at once. He has a the aptitude to do a lot of things and it's been my honor to days that he's the only statewide race that I've chosen to endorse at this point and he's a great friend very and more than that He's a capable capable leader and an attorney."

For Echols, this was third, but not the last stop, in Bartlesville. Echols said, "I'll keep coming back as we travel the state running for Attorney General and running strong to all four corners of the state."

In talking about his campaign, Echols said, "When it comes to marijuana grows, it's the biggest concern and it's the marijuana grows fentanyl illegal marijuana should be the biggest concern in the state and I'm hearing it everywhere as "the public safety" candidate. " He added, "I've already announced 50 sheriff endorsements in this great state the FOP endorsement and I have a plan to shut down these illegal marijuana grows. We're gonna get rid of the scourge that is fentanyl in the state of Oklahoma I'm the legislator that passed the bill that allowed the Attorney General the authority to go after that and that is my number one Priority is your next Attorney General. "

Echols also talked about human trafficking in Oklahoma saying that I-35 and I- 40 are the crossroads of America in the state of Oklahoma and all of this goes hand-in-hand. Echols said, "A lot of human trafficking is coming from these illegal, mostly Chinese syndicates, backed and also from the Sinaloa cartel. They're bringing in human trafficking and using it inside these illegal grows and they're also putting them in illegal massage parlors or other illegal operationsl"

Echols said that he is proud to have been in the legislature when it created the human trafficking division, which sits inside the Attorney General's office. Echol said, "That's why when I run for Attorney General, I talk about safer free or stronger safer is always first as the public safety-backed Candidate. What we are going to do is we attack these illegal grows We're gonna be able to track fentanyl and human trafficking and put a stop to that here in this in this state."

Echols said the next Attorney General is going to deal with the McGirt decision. He said, "Right now, tribal relations between the tribes in the state of Oklahoma are really at an all-time low . Echols said, "If I were to give McGirt in a sentence, I'd ask 'What is gonna be more compacts less lawsuits?'" Echols wants to sit down with the tribal partners and work out this criminal jurisdiction issue. He said, "We have to come up with deals and stop these 'continue and forever lawsuits.' We're basically federalizing policy in the state of Oklahoma We're putting that up to nine Supreme Court justices that I would argue couldn't find Oklahoma on a map much less ever been here."

Echols said he graduated first in his law school class and has litigated cases all throughout the state of Oklahoma. He was a small business owner who started seven different health care companies that employed well over a thousand people. He said what makes him the most qualified to be attorney general is that he served 12 years of the Oklahoma Legislature; eight as majority floor leader -- longer than anyone in the history of the state of Oklahoma ; and he got a PhD in state government.