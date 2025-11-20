Posted: Nov 20, 2025 1:43 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2025 1:44 PM

Tom Davis

Truity Credit Union’s Lisa Miller was recently a guest on KWON’s One-On-One with the Pro to warn everyone about a sharp rise in financial fraud heading into the holidays. According to Miller, scammers — many whom are operating from large international fraud compounds thess days — are using advanced technology such as AI to target individuals and businesses.

Miller urges you to check your bank accounts daily and set up account alerts. She also warns against shifting conversations to apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, noting these platforms are frequently used in romance scams. Check fraud is also surging, and Miller advises against mailing checks in outdoor postal boxes due to theft and “check washing.”

She cites growing "job-related" scams, spoofed bank text messages, and schemes that pressure victims into buying gift cards or using crypto ATMs. She said that all these are major red flags. Miller encourages anyone who suspects fraud to immediately contact their financial institution, reset digital banking passwords, and consider AARP’s free Fraud Watch helpline for additional support.

