Posted: Nov 19, 2025 3:41 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 3:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

There’s a major leadership change coming to the Bartlesville Development Authority.

On Wednesday, the BDA announced Chris Batchelder as its next president effective at the beginning of next year. He will be replacing David Wood, who will retire after 16 years.

Batchelder says he’s “thrilled and honored” to be chosen as the next president of the Bartlesville Development Authority—an opportunity he says has been in the works since he joined the team more than four years ago

Batchelder, a Bartlesville native, says serving his hometown is something he doesn’t take lightly

Batchelder says Wood has been instrumental in shaping not only the BDA, but Bartlesville’s overall economic trajectory

As for strategy moving forward, Batchelder says the BDA’s mission stays the same: jobs first. Primary industry recruitment will remain the top priority, even as retail conversations continue behind the scenes.