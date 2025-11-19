Posted: Nov 19, 2025 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Nowata is gearing up for its Christmas festivities, which is set to take place during the second weekend of December. On Friday, December 12 and Saturday, December 13, there will be caroling, a tree lighting ceremony, vendors and a Christmas parade to take part in.

In downtown on that Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., shops will be open, vendors will be serving food and Christmas music will be playing. Beginning at 6 p.m., a community tree lighting and caroling will take place at Spike Railroad Park.