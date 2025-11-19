Posted: Nov 19, 2025 9:21 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

With the help of a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation, Bartlesville Police officers will gain new accident response software.

Arvest commercial lender Anthony Mancuso and real estate loan advisor Roxanne Arnold presented the check to Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry, Deputy Police Chief Troy Newell and Deputy Police Chief Andrew Ward.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the Bartlesville Police Department,” Mancuso said.

The funds from the contribution will help the police department purchase photogrammetry software, enabling better reconstruction of serious motor vehicle accident crash scenes, as well as large-scale crime scenes.

“The Bartlesville Police Department is very grateful and honored to receive the $5,000 Arvest Foundation grant,” Ickleberry said. “These funds will allow for an upgrade of new software that will enable our Serious Accident Response Team to enhance the quality of our accident investigations, therefore allowing the BPD to provide the best possible service for our citizens. Support from the Arvest Foundation continues to impact our community in an effective and positive way. Thank you from the men and women at the BPD for all that Arvest continues to do for our community.”

