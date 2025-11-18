Posted: Nov 18, 2025 9:49 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 9:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Dewey Schools bond proposal unofficially passed with ease on Tuesday night.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, voters approved the bond with an overwhelming 91.6% in favor. Of 154 total ballots cast, 141 voted to pass the bond.

The bond issue, worth $1.4 million, will provide for the construction of a new agriculture building on the north end of Dewey Schools, right next to the high school gym. The 4,500-square-foot building will include a classroom, a learning lab, a workshop, a walk-in freezer and a conference room.