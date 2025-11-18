Posted: Nov 18, 2025 3:45 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 3:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing tires and other items and selling them online.

19-year-old Brandon Inman was charged on Tuesday with two counts of grand larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property and unlawful use of a computer.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Inman allegedly drove into an alley and stole tires, a triangle toolbox and two Weather Guard fender boxes. The total value taken was allegedly worth approximately $2,200.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Inman allegedly returned to the alley with two other individuals, allegedly identified as Braden Inman and Shanna Inman. The three allegedly stole additional Weather Guard toolboxes and a tractor supply toolbox. The total value of the items was allegedly worth approximately $5,230.

According to the Dewey Police Department, two Weather Guard toolboxes were allegedly located by authorities on Facebook Marketplace being sold by Brandon Inman. Inman was met by authorities at a Dewey convenience store and was placed into custody.

Inman will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.