Posted: Nov 18, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 10:06 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Tallgrass Tellers are inviting the community to celebrate the art of storytelling this Friday during the international "Tellabration" event at the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey.

Appearing on Community Connection, storyteller Nancy Lenhart Matthews says "Tellabration" has been held worldwide the week before Thanksgiving since 1988 — and it’s a reminder that storytelling isn’t just for children