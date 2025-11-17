The Dewey City Council moved swiftly through most of its agenda Monday night, approving a series of public-safety ordinances, budget amendments, and municipal court updates — but one major zoning proposal failed to advance after strong neighborhood opposition.

A public hearing on the proposed rezoning of 621 E. 5th Street drew concerns from nearby residents, who argued that shifting the property from single-family to multi-family residential would negatively affect the area. After discussion, the council took no action. With no motion made, the measure failed, leaving the property classified as single-family.

All other items on the agenda passed, including three public-safety ordinances addressing threats of violence, misuse of emergency services, and a new hands-free requirement in school and construction zones. The council also approved an updated bond and fine schedule for municipal courts, a $5,800 budget amendment, and the surplusing of a 2012 Dodge Charger to be donated to the Town of Barnsdall. The meeting concluded with routine comments from city leaders and an open period for citizen input.