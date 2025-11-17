News
Nowata County News
Posted: Nov 17, 2025 2:40 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 2:40 PM
South Coffeyville School Bond Vote on Tuesday
Brian McSweeney
Voters in the South Coffeyville Public School District will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on another bond proposal.
After the proposal failed by one vote in August, Nowata County Election Board Secretary Dave Neely discussed what will be added in the newest proposal in last week's county commissioner's meeting.
Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in South Coffeyville. The proposal needs 60% of the vote to pass.
« Back to News