Posted: Nov 17, 2025 2:10 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 2:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved Monday an inter-local agreement with the Circuit Engineering District and nominated a new member to represent the county on that board.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says it was his intention to step down from the CED board, a position he has held for quite some time

District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel will now represent Washington County on the board.