Washington County

Posted: Nov 17, 2025 2:10 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 2:10 PM

Washington Co. Commissioners Appoint Shivel to CED Board

Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners approved Monday an inter-local agreement with the Circuit Engineering District and nominated a new member to represent the county on that board.
 
District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says it was his intention to step down from the CED board, a position he has held for quite some time.
 
District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel will now represent Washington County on the board.
 
Circuit Engineering Districts were approved by the Oklahoma Legislature in 1992. The law allows counties to come together as a cooperative to pool resources for road maintenance, construction, inspection and equipment, among other duties. Washington County is part of District 1, which covers the northeast corner of the state.
 

