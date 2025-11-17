Posted: Nov 17, 2025 1:51 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 1:51 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly biting someone.

21-year-old Destiny Anderson was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sunday, Nov. 16, Anderson allegedly got into an altercation with the victim. Anderson allegedly attacked the victim and took the victim’s phone. Anderson allegedly bit and scratched the victim.

Anderson has a pending domestic abuse charge from January.

Anderson will appear in court again on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $15,000.