News
Nowata County News
Posted: Nov 17, 2025 10:15 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 10:15 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Talk Courthouse Maintenance
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning for a reguarly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners discussed improvements to the courthouse, including copper pipe replacement. Vice-Chairman Troy Friddle and Nowata County Clerk Kay Spurgeon discussed the process for maintenance.
The commissioners awarded bids for equipment for road construction and approved requests for bids to be let for road oil and concrete. The commissioners also appointed a deputy.
The board also approved a resolution for the cancellation of meetings due to the upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays. The commissioners will not hold meetings on Nov. 24, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.
The commissioners tabled discussion of a road use agreement and a resolution of renewing an interlocal cooperative agreement and appointing a county representative to CED Board of Directors.
The Nowata County Courthouse will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday starting on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.
« Back to News