Posted: Nov 17, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Ralson man was killed Sunday morning in a rollover crash in central Osage County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Deanna McConnell, of Ralston, was driving southbound on State Highway 18 just south of Fairfax when she crossed the centerline, overcorrected and departed the highway to the right. The vehicle overturned and her passenger, 50-year-old Dennis Williams, of Ralston, was ejected from the vehicle.

Williams died at the scene from his injuries. Neither occupants were wearing seatbelts.