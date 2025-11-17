Posted: Nov 17, 2025 8:03 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce search committee announced Monday that Interim Chamer President Tressa Cruse is now the President and CEO of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce.

Tressa has been serving as the Interim Chamber President for the past 8 weeks and has been a valued member of the Chamber team for 14 years.

Tressa Cruse replaces former President and CEO Sherri Wilt who recently retired.