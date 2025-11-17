Posted: Nov 17, 2025 5:16 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 5:16 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will meet Monday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at City Hall for a full agenda that includes a public hearing on a rezoning request for 621 E. 5th St. The proposed change would shift the property from single-family to multi-family residential, followed by a vote on an accompanying ordinance to finalize the reclassification. The meeting will also open with routine items, including approval of minutes from the Nov. 3 meeting and a sales tax report.

Council members are also set to consider several public-safety ordinances. These include measures addressing threats of violence, misuse of emergency services, and a hands-free requirement in school and construction zones. Each ordinance includes an emergency clause that would allow it to take immediate effect if approved. In addition, the council will review an ordinance updating the city’s municipal criminal court bond and fine schedule.

Other items include a vote on a budget amendment that increases both revenue and expenditures by $5,800 for the current fiscal year, as well as a proposal to surplus a 2012 Dodge Charger for donation to the Town of Barnsdall. The meeting will conclude with time for citizen comments, followed by updates and remarks from the mayor, council, and staff before adjournment.