Posted: Nov 16, 2025 9:39 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2025 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville firefighters stopped a house fire from spreading Saturday night thanks to a rapid response and coordinated effort. Crews were dispatched to Hillcrest Heights Estates, with Engine 4 arriving on scene in under four minutes.

Firefighters quickly located and extinguished the blaze and used effective ventilation tactics to keep the fire from spreading through the home. Officials credited both the department’s actions and proactive steps taken by the homeowner for the positive outcome.

In a Facebook post, the department thanked residents for their continued trust and support