Posted: Nov 14, 2025 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 4:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

It’s been a little over a month since Lindel Fields was appointed as Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Prior to his appointment by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Fields was the superintendent of Tri County Tech in Bartlesville until his retirement in 2021. In a sit-down interview with Bartlesville Radio, Fields reflected on his first weeks in office and shared his vision for the future of Oklahoma education.

When Fields accepted the position as Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction, he said his main goal was to "steady the ship," at the State Department of Education after the tenure of Ryan Walters, who resigned to take a position in the private sector. Fields says he has taken that message to heart

Fields says it's been a lot of work with a backlog of business items for the State Board of Education to address in two meetings so far. He says a talented group of volunteers have stepped up to form a transition team. Together, Fields and the team are examining policies and directives from the Walters administration, including the controversial social studies standards

When Gov. Stitt announced Fields' appointment as state superintendent, Fields outlined three pillars of his administration

There’s also been talk about extending the school year to 180 days, something Fields is exploring with stakeholders. But, he notes, it’s a conversation that will ultimately involve the legislature

Despite the challenges, Fields says he has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from educators and the public

Fields says he is committed to his role but confirmed once again that he won’t run for election, focusing instead on steadying the Department for his successor .

You can find our full interview with Superintendent Fields below

Listen to "One-On-One with State Superintendent Lindel Fields 11-14-2025" on Spreaker.