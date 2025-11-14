Posted: Nov 14, 2025 6:24 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 6:26 AM

Tom Davis

The winning starts Monday with Bartlesville Radio's 2025 Green Country Christmas!

Now through Dec. 18, you can shop Bartlesville and Dewey local businesses for your chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes.

You can get a free ticket just by visiting a participating local sponsor and get even more tickets with each ten dollars you spend with that business.

Daily prize drawings begin Monday, Nov. 17, with 10 winners each weekday on KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM. Winners will have three days to claim their prizes before they’re redrawn.

All the remaining prizes go into the already huge 12 grand prize packages on Dec. 18th.

Big prizes include:

$5,000 cash from Bartlesville Radio.

One $3,000 award, one $2,000 award and five $1,000 award in cash from Cherokee Casino Ramona.

Southwest Airlines tickets from Spears Travel.

A $1,000 shopping spree from Neal’s Home Store.

Plus, tires, furniture, gift cards and memberships from dozens of local businesses.

Remember that when you shop locally, your tax money stays locally to fund our roads, schools and essential community services.