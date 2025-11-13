Posted: Nov 13, 2025 6:21 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 6:21 PM

Ty Loftis

At Thursday evening's council meeting in Pawhuska, City Manager Carol Jones gave an update on the city's financial status and the progress being made on the 2024 fiscal year audit.

Jones said the council needs to be smart in how they spend their money, as she had some good and bad news to share.

In regards to the 2024 fiscal year audit, Jones said they are a little behind schedule, but are working hard to get things turned in next week.